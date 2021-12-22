Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra to set up auto scrapping unit in Maharashtra

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:16:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Mahindra Cero Limited, a joint venture of automobile manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra and Indian state-run e-commerce service provider MSTC Limited has inked an agreement with Maharashtra state government to set up four automobile scrapping units, a company statement said on Wednesday, December 22.

The new automobile scrapping units will be located at Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik and will bolster Mahindra Cero’s existing auto scrapping units at Pune in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh in the north.

“Mahindra Cero aims to create a network of world-class facilities across Maharashtra and India. Our centres will provide a platform for customers to scrap their vehicles in an environment-friendly manner and avail of benefits on the purchase of newer vehicles, which will be linked to the certificate of destruction provided by Cero. Through recycling of old vehicles, we aim to reduce India’s dependence on steel scrap imports and aim at the conservation of natural resources which go into the production of steel,” the company statement said.

This comes close on the heels of Tata Motors Limited signing a similar agreement with the Maharashtra government to set up an automobile scrapping unit with capacity of 35,000 units per year.