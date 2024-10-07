 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian auto retail sales across all categories see 9% fall in September

Monday, 07 October 2024 14:30:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s automobile retail sales across all categories as represented by new registrations declined by 9.26 percent year on year in September this year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Monday, October 7.

According to FADA, passenger vehicles showed the biggest decline of 18.8 percent in September, while commercial vehicle sales showed a fall of 10.45 percent, year on year.

The two-wheeler segment witnessed a decline of 8.51 percent driven by weak consumer sentiment, low inquiries, and delayed purchases due to heavy rains, FADA said in its statement.

Passenger car dealers faced an all-time high inventory level of 80-85 days, equivalent to 790,000 vehicles, with an estimated worth of $9.4 billion, FADA said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

Indian passenger car sales decline for third straight month in Sept

02 Oct | Steel News

India’s passenger car sales decline in August

03 Sep | Steel News

Indian automobile makers agree to offer discounts on new vehicles against scrapping of older ones

29 Aug | Steel News

Indian auto sector faces surging inventories, companies start to cut outputs

22 Aug | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 14 percent in July

05 Aug | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in July

02 Aug | Steel News

Indian auto retail sales up just 0.73 percent in June

05 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report subdued sales growth in June

02 Jul | Steel News

CRISIL: Nine Indian car companies plan 52% rise in passenger car capacity

26 Jun | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales rise by 2.61 percent in May

10 Jun | Steel News