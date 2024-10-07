Indian auto retail sales across all categories see 9% fall in September

India’s automobile retail sales across all categories as represented by new registrations declined by 9.26 percent year on year in September this year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Monday, October 7.

According to FADA, passenger vehicles showed the biggest decline of 18.8 percent in September, while commercial vehicle sales showed a fall of 10.45 percent, year on year.

The two-wheeler segment witnessed a decline of 8.51 percent driven by weak consumer sentiment, low inquiries, and delayed purchases due to heavy rains, FADA said in its statement.

Passenger car dealers faced an all-time high inventory level of 80-85 days, equivalent to 790,000 vehicles, with an estimated worth of $9.4 billion, FADA said.