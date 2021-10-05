﻿
English
India-based JSPL’s finished steel output up 5% in Q2 FY 2021-22

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 14:44:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved finished steel production of 1.93 million mt during the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up five percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 5.

According to the company, total sales during the second quarter came to 2.13 million mt, up 10 percent year on year.

Total steel production during the first half (April-September) of 2021-22 was recorded at 3.94 million mt and sales at 3.74 million, the company said.

"JSPL now has better raw materials security, which will add significant value to the company. One of our Australian coking coal mines is operational and we are expecting the first shipment in November 2021. It will reduce our coking coal dependency significantly, JSPL CEO, V R Sharma, said.

 


