India-UAE FTA likely to be signed on February 18

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 10:48:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are likely to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) on February 18, government sources said on Tuesday, February 15.

The sources said that talks on the FTA, formally known as India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement which started in September 2021, is now complete and will be formally signed by the two governments on February 18.

The trade agreement will be signed by India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and UAE economy minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.