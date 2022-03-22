India to leverage CEPA with UAE to increase steel exports to MENA

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 10:41:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India will leverage its recently concluded Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for large-scale collaboration with countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to increase the footprint of the Indian steel industry in the Middle East and North African region, India’s minister of steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, said on Tuesday, March 22.

The minister said that the UAE’s trade and infrastructure facilities and entre-port facilities were a base for deepening Indian steel exports to the GCC and North African countries.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has already opened a ‘steel hypermart’ in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone.

The hypermart will function as a platform for steel retail and trade and ‘last mile sales’ for a diverse range of steel products used in manufacturing like fabrication, engineering goods and auto components.