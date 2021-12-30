India to increase washed coking coal supplies to steel mills to 15 million mt a year

Thursday, 30 December 2021 11:46:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ministry of coal plans to increase washed coking coal supplies to domestic steel producers by 3 million mt per year to 15 million mt per year, a ministry statement said on Thursday, December 30.

“Washed coking coal supplies will be increased to boost the steel sector. Two coking coal washeries have been commissioned and three more are under construction,” the ministry said.

According to a report by India Ratings and Research, “Imported coal prices could be sustained at the current high levels on the back of a raft of reasons such as strong electricity demand due to strong industrial activity, winter demand, supply concerns in key exporting countries, supply chain constraints, and continued strong steel sector demand.”