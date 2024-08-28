 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India to hold wider consultation on proposal to imposed quantitative restrictions on met coke imports

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 17:31:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has decided to hold consultations with wide spectrum of steel industry participants before taking a final decision on imposing curbs on import metallurgical coke, government sources said on Wednesday, August 28.

The sources said that Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the Ministry of Commerce has asked the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to hold wide consultations with more steel mills and not only domestic coke producers before making any further recommendations on the issue.

In April, DGTR in response to complaints filed by domestic met coke producers had recommended country-wise quantitative restriction on met coke imports capping it at 2.85 million mt per year.

Leading steelmakers, such as JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel have opposed the import curbs proposed by the DGTR.

The Indian Steel Association (ISA), representing domestic steel companies, on August 1 petitioned the Ministry of Trade to ease the DGTR's proposed import restrictions on met coke that is said to limit steel mills' capacity expansion.

The move to impose the import restrictions created divisions within the government with the Ministry of Steel communicating to its counterparts in Ministry of Commerce stating that it is not in favour of such a move as it will risk domestic steel output.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

BHP: Global steel output to increase slightly in remainder of 2024

28 Aug | Steel News

US imposes new sanctions, Russia’s coal and steelmaking sectors targeted

26 Aug | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 34, 2024

23 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China keep falling

23 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW to supply material for nuclear power plant construction in Poland

23 Aug | Steel News

US-based Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy to meet global coal demand with merger

22 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during Aug 12-18

22 Aug | Steel News

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance plans to operate with 100% renewable energy

21 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 42 percent in January-June

19 Aug | Steel News

India’s BCCL sets coking coal output target of 45 million mt for FY 2024-25

16 Aug | Steel News