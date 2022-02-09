﻿
English
India to explore use of plastic waste in steelmaking

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:06:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Steel has initiated moves to explore the use of plastic waste in steelmaking, a government official said on Wednesday, February 9.

The official said that the minister of steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, has directed the director of Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI), a government agency involved in R&D for steel, to prepare a report on the “pros and cons” of the usage of plastic waste in coke ovens, blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces, within the next one month.

India generates about 3.48 million mt of plastic waste per year as per government data for 2019-20.


