India to complete privatization of steelmaker NINL in matter of days

Friday, 28 January 2022 14:06:53 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government is “giving the finishing touches” to the privatization of state-run steel producer Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) and its sale to a private investor “will be closed in matter of days”, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a statement on Friday, January 28.

In December 2021, the government received financial bids for NINL, which operates a 1.1 million mt steel mill located at Kalinganagar in the eastern state of Odisha.

According to industry circles, domestic steel majors Tata Steel, JSW Steel Limited and Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) as well as infrastructure company MEIL Limited have submitted financial bids.