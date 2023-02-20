﻿
English
India to commence auctioning of six mineral blocks in February

Monday, 20 February 2023 11:02:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government will commence the process of auctioning six mineral blocks including four iron ore blocks before the end of the current month, government sources said on Monday, February 20.

They said that four iron ore blocks located in the central state of Chhattisgarh will be put up for bidding on February 21.

The notice inviting tenders for these four blocks was issued last year. The iron ore blocks up for auction are Chhipuri B, Gomter-Wakeli, Bijapur and Hahaladdi North.

The auction of the Bandiamottu block in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh comprising copper, cobalt and nickel deposits and the Udagi limestone block in Karnataka state will also commence before the end of February, the sources said.


