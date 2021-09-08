India to close FY 2021-22 with 120 million mt steel output

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 12:16:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel output by the close of the fiscal year 2021-22 is expected to touch 120 million mt, recording a growth of 18 percent over the previous fiscal year, India’s junior minister of steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a statement on Wednesday, September 9.

The junior minister said that higher output will follow the Indian government’s focus on infrastructure investments such as raising $81 billion through leasing of government-owned infrastructures in sectors like power, gas, ports, railways, highways, airports to private investors, with the funds thus raised reinvested in new projects that will generate new demand for steel.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, Indian steel production was recorded at 102 million mt, registering a decline of 6.1 percent year on year.