India targets FTA with GCC before end of 2022

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 15:25:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Close on the heels of signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, India has set a target of concluding a similar economic cooperation pact with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region before the end of 2022, Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, February 22.

"We are confident in our negotiating ability. We have conducted negotiations in a rapid manner with the UAE, and we are confident that a similar agreement on trade will be concluded with the GCC in this year itself," Mr. Goyal said.

The GCC is an economic union of the Gulf countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Minister Goyal also said that an interim FTA or ‘early harvest agreement’ with Canada will be concluded and signed shortly.