India starts sunset review of CVD on ex-China stainless flat product imports

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:01:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has commenced a ‘sunset review’ of current anti-subsidy measures or countervailing (CVD) duties on imports of hot and cold rolled stainless steel flat products from China, a government official said on Tuesday, October 12, citing an official notification from the DGTR.

The official said that domestic producers led by Jindal Stainless Limited and Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited had filed a petition before the DGTR seeking review of the CVD and an extension of the anti-subsidy measures on imports of these steel product categories from China.

The DGTR had recommended the levy of CVD in July 2017 and it formally came into effect in September 2017 for a period of five years.

Based on prima facie scrutiny of evidence submitted by the petitioners, the DGTR has concluded that there was likelihood of continuation of subsidies in imports from China and resultant injury to domestic producers, and hence this required a review based on which recommendation would be made for continuation of the levy, the official said.