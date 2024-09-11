India remains net steel importer in Apr-Aug, imports up 25%, exports down 40%

India continued to remain a net importer of steel during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2024-25, with 3.5 million mt coming into the country during the period, up 25 percent year on year, according to the provisional data issued by the ministry of steel on Wednesday, September 11.

Indian steel exports during the period have been estimated at 1.9 million mt, a decline of 40 percent year on year, the data showed.

Total steel production and consumption during the period saw five percent and 14 percent increases year on year to 59 million mt and 60.3 million mt, respectively.