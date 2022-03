Friday, 25 February 2022 14:25:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India received total foreign direct investments (FDI) of $60.30 billion during the April-December period of 2021, which is 10.6 percent lower than the $67.50 billion received in the fiscal year 2020-21, government data released on Friday, February 25, showed.

In particular, in the period in question the construction and infrastructure sector received FDI of $1.58 billion, while for housing FDI inflow was $90 million.