﻿
India passenger car makers achieve robust sales growth in September

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:42:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car makers have reported robust sales growth for September this year, as denoted by dispatches from factories to dealers, data compiled from companies showed on Tuesday, October 4.

The largest passenger car manufacturer in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 148,380 units in September this year, a growth of 135 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, while the second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) reported sales of 49,700 units, up 50 percent year on year.

Tata Motors Limited achieved passenger car sales of 47,654 units, up 85 percent, and Kia Motors reported sales of 25,857 units, a rise of 79 percent, and Mahindra and Mahindra’s sales of passenger cars came to 34,508 units, up 163 percent, year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Limited reported sales of 15,387 units, a growth of 66 percent and Skoda Auto sold 3,543 units, up 17 percent, year on year.


