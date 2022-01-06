India mulls making stainless steel mandatory for bridges near coasts

Thursday, 06 January 2022 11:51:02 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government is attempting to frame a policy for the mandatory usage of stainless steel in building bridges in coastal regions of the country, India’s minister for roads and highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, January 6.

The minister said that in coastal localities there is a common problem of rusting of steel bridges, reducing their strength. “We may have to make a law that within 30-50 km of the sea we only use stainless steel in building bridges as rusting is a big problem,” he said.

He stated that there is a need to fix a life and expiry date for bridges and to carry out timely repairs, but all this will only be possible with more data available through country-wide audits.