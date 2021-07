Tuesday, 20 July 2021 09:33:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India continued to maintain its position as a net exporter of steel during the first quarter (April-June) 2021-22 shipping out 3.5 million mt of finished steel from the country, while total imports during the period was recorded at 1.16 million mt, according to data released by Ministry of Steel on Tuesday, July 20.

The trend is in line with 2020-21, during which Indian steel exports were recorded at 10.7 million mt, while imports were 4.7 million mt, the Ministry of Steel data showed.