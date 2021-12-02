India lays down SOP for inspection of imported metal scrap for radioactivity

Thursday, 02 December 2021 13:39:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification laying down standard operating procedure (SOP) for random inspections of imported metal scrap consignments for radioactive contamination at ports, a government official said on Thursday, December 2.

The official said that, as per the SOP, no container without a certificate issued by a pre-shipment inspection agency will be allowed to be unloaded and will be sent back to the originating country.

Containers available on-board, at port premises, at container freight stations or inland container depots will be checked for seal, serial number, material description, the DGFT notification said.

“Measurement of the background radiation levels at the location where the container is placed will be conducted. It should be kept in mind that the background radiation level varies from place to place and it normally ranges from 0.04 μSv/h to 0.1 μSv/h (micro Sievert per hour),” the DGFT said.