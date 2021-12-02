﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India lays down SOP for inspection of imported metal scrap for radioactivity

Thursday, 02 December 2021 13:39:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification laying down standard operating procedure (SOP) for random inspections of imported metal scrap consignments for radioactive contamination at ports, a government official said on Thursday, December 2.

The official said that, as per the SOP, no container without a certificate issued by a pre-shipment inspection agency will be allowed to be unloaded and will be sent back to the originating country.

Containers  available on-board, at port premises, at container freight stations or inland container depots will be checked for seal, serial number, material description,  the DGFT notification said.

“Measurement of the background radiation levels at the location where the container is placed will be conducted. It should be kept in mind that the background radiation level varies from place to place and it normally ranges from 0.04 μSv/h to 0.1 μSv/h (micro Sievert per hour),” the DGFT said.


Tags: Indian Subcon  steelmaking  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Dec

Ind-Ra: Indian steel prices to face pressures in near term
26 Nov

Indian integrated steelmaker Shri Bajrang to raise $30 million to fund brownfield expansion
23 Nov

Odisha government approves ferroalloy and coke projects
16 Nov

Indian steel consumption forecast at 160 million mt by 2024-25
15 Nov

India’s AMNS planning specialty steel production capacity