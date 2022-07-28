India launches ‘coking coal mission’ to augment domestic supplies to 140 million mt by 2030

Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:20:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s has launched a “Coking Coal Mission’ to ramp up domestic production of coking coal to 140 million mt per year by 2030 and support the target of 300 million mt per year of steel production capacity by the same year, minister of coal Prahlad Joshi told India’s parliament on Thursday, July 28.

India’s total domestic coking coal production is currently 45 million mt per year.

The minister said that state-run miner Coal India Limited (CIL) has been set a production target of 105 million mt per year and the balance will come from coal blocks allocated to the private sector.

At present, CIL accounts for 39 million mt of coking coal production, with private mines contributing an estimated 5.8 million mt per year, according to the data provided by the minister.

Giving details of raw coking coal despatches by CIL, he said that the miner had dispatched 13.659 million mt during the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Outlining the strategy to be adopted, the minister said that CIL will adopt mass production technologies in underground mines operated by it, and the offering of coking coal blocks to the private sector will include offering some non-operational mines to mine developer-operators (MDOs) on a revenue sharing basis.