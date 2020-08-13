India for first time to use domestic HH rails for metro project, supplied by JSPL

Thursday, 13 August 2020 12:28:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

For the first time in India, domestically manufactured ‘head hardened’ (HH) rails, supplied by Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), will be used in the construction of a metro rail project, an Indian government official said on Thursday, August 13.

According to the official, 1080 HH rail supplied by JSPL will be used in the construction of one stretch of a metro rail project underway in the eastern city of Kolkata. He said that until now every metro rail project under construction or implemented across cities in the country used 1080 HH rail imported from Japan or Europe.

JSPL was selected for supplying the rails through a bidding process and will supply 3,000 mt of HH rails to the metro rail construction agency for its Kolkata project. JSPL has already supplied 1,300 mt of HH rails and the balance will be received by the metro construction agency within the next one week.

Research Design and Standard Organization (RDSO) has approved the 1080 grade HH rails of JSPL’s Raigarh Rail mill. The 1080HH grade Rails have also been approved by the internationally accredited agency TUV-Nord-Luxembourg (Gr 1080HH), the official said.

“JSPL’s rail manufacturing capability is sufficient to meet 100 percent of requirements for HH rails for all ongoing metro rails projects in the country”, V R Sharma, managing director, JSPL said.