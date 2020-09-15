India finalizes draft framework for ‘steel clusters’ for special value added products

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 12:20:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has finalized preparation of a draft framework for development of ‘steel clusters’ across the country to help production of special steel and value added products, Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Parliament on Tuesday, September 15.

He said the clusters will facilitate investments in construction of Greenfield projects for production of special steel and also expansion for existing steel mills to add value added products to their portfolio.

The clusters are expected to come up in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand and support the government’s “Make in India” policy towards making the country less import dependent on special steel supplies.