﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India finalizes draft framework for ‘steel clusters’ for special value added products

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 12:20:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has finalized preparation of a draft framework for development of ‘steel clusters’ across the country to help production of special steel and value added products, Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Parliament on Tuesday, September 15.

He said the clusters will facilitate investments in construction of Greenfield projects for production of special steel and also expansion for existing steel mills to add value added products to their portfolio.

The clusters are expected to come up in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand and support the government’s “Make in India” policy towards making the country less import dependent on special steel supplies.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Sep

SAIL reports $166 million loss for Q1 FY 2020-21
14  Sep

Indian government advises RINL to explore special steel project for proposed JV with POSCO
14  Sep

India’s manganese miner MOIL discloses investments for ferroalloy plants
03  Sep

FIMI continues to seek ban on iron ore pellet exports from India
28  Aug

India’s JSW launches color coated steel coil with anti-microbial properties