India extends AD duty on ex-China alloy, non-alloy wire rod imports by 5 years

Monday, 01 November 2021 13:43:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Concluding a ‘sunset review’ of the antidumping (AD) duty on imports of alloy and non-alloy wire rod imports from China, India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended continuation of the levy, a government official said on Monday, November 1, quoting from the DGTR’s notification.

The official said that recommendation has been forwarded to the department of revenue under the ministry of finance and that the AD duty will be effective for five years from the date of notification to be issued by the department of revenue.

The antidumping duty will be the difference between the landed value of the imports and $546/mt, as fixed by the DGTR. If the landed value of imports is more than $546/mt, no AD duty will be applicable on the inward shipments, the recommendation note said.


