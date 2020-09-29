﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India expands list of steel products for mandatory import registration

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 12:48:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has added 530 more steel products the imports of which will have to be mandatorily registered under Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS), a government official said on Tuesday, September 29.

The official said that India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification adding 530 steel products to the earlier list of 300 items for which traders will have to mandatorily register under the SIMS for any import transaction, aiming to check inward shipments of these products and promote domestic manufacturing.

The items included in the new list include flat rolled products, stranded wire, wire rods, wire ropes, wire cables, steel springs and leaves of springs, tubes, pipes, hollow profiles, diesel and electric locomotive steel parts and some steel products used by railways.

The DGFT notification said that importers will need to submit advance notice through an online system and obtain an automatic registration number by advance payment of fees. Importers can register not earlier than 60 days and not later than 16 days before the expected arrival of consignments.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  trading  tubular  longs  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Sep

India becomes net steel exporter to China in April-August
23  Sep

India’s RINL produces 1.15 million mt of steel in April-August
03  Sep

FIMI continues to seek ban on iron ore pellet exports from India
03  Sep

India’s Welspun Corp. to diversify into iron and steel manufacturing, trading
02  Sep

Indian passenger car majors report rebound in August sales