India commences FTA talks with Israel

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 11:29:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and Israel have commenced negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA), India’s minister for industry and commerce Piyush Goyal said in a statement on Tuesday, January 4.

The minister said that the talks on the FTA were launched on the occasion of 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel and will be supported by high-level delegation visits to both countries.

He, however, did not set a target date for completion of talks or for the signing of a formal agreement. He said that several FTAs are currently being discussed with countries like the UAE, Australia, UK and Canada.


