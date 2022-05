Tuesday, 10 May 2022 11:51:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited recorded crude steel production of 1.667 million mt in April this year, up 22 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Tuesday, May 10.

The company’s production of flat products during the month in question totaled 1.2 million mt, up 25 percent, and its long product output came to 354,000 mt, rising by five percent, both year on year.