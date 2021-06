Thursday, 10 June 2021 11:33:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has approved 708 state-funded projects for the construction of a total of 361,000 urban houses across various states, a government official said on Thursday, June 10.

“With this, to date, a total number of 11.24 million urban houses have been approved for construction with funding from the government, of which 4.83 million have been completed and handed over to users,” a statement from the ministry of housing and urban affairs said.