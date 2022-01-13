﻿
English
India and UK launch FTA talks

Thursday, 13 January 2022 13:32:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and the UK have announced the launch of talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, government officials in India said on Thursday, January 13.

The officials said that talks on an FTA will be discussed by India’s minister of trade and industry Piyush Goyal and UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan during the latter’s visit to New Delhi starting on Thursday.

Official level negotiations between the two countries will commence from next week onwards, the officials said.

“A deal with India is a golden opportunity to put UK businesses at the front of the queue as the Indian economy continues to grow,” Trevelyan said in a statement.

The UK said that the FTA could almost double its exports to India and by 2025 boost total trade between the two countries to $38 billion from $31 billion at present.


