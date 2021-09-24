﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India and UAE commence talks on FTA to be signed by March 2022

Friday, 24 September 2021 09:53:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) commenced negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday, setting target of completing it by early December and signing a pact by March 2022, minister of commerce Piyush Goyal said on Friday, September 24.

He said that it will be the first FTA to be conclude by India in over a decade.

The proposed FTA, to be formally called Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will target to increase bilateral merchandise trade to $100 billion in five years from about $43 billion in 2020-21 and also aim to more than double bilateral services trade to $15 billion during this period.

UAE was India’s second-biggest goods export market until fiscal 2019-20 behind only the US, before China emerged in 2020-21 when the pandemic caused severe disruptions in trade.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Sep

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant for maintenance
10 Sep

SAIL starts ‘land bank study’ to expand steelmaking capacity to 50 million mt per year by 2030
08 Sep

India’s JSW sees five percent increase in crude steel output in August
06 Sep

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill firms up $684 million expansion capex
30 Aug

India’s TCIL firms up expansion investment 