India and Canada to initiate FTA talks on March 10

Thursday, 10 March 2022 10:55:40 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India and Canada will commence talks on increasing bi-lateral trade and negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) today, March 10, an Indian government statement said.

The statement said that talks on an India-Canada FTA will be part of the dialogue during the three-day India visit of a Canadian trade delegation and a meeting with India’s minister of commerce, Piyush Goyal.

“During the meeting of Canada’s international trade minister with his Indian counterpart, various bilateral trade and investment issues will be discussed in order to further strengthen bilateral ties and economic partnership, including the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)," the statement said.

Bilateral trade stood at $5.7 billion in 2020-21, as against $6.7 billion in 2019-20.