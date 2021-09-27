India and Australia to intensify FTA talks, target ‘early harvest’ agreement by December

Monday, 27 September 2021 10:02:47 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India, Australia will give shape to a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries during Australian Minister of Trade and Investment, Dan Tehan’s visit to this country this week and set a target for at least an ‘early harvest treaty’ by December 2021, government sources said on Monday, September 27.

The sources said that Dan Tehan and India’s Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal have already directed officials in their respective departments to ‘meet as often as necessary, speed up FTA negotiations and ready a draft agreement and at least an interim agreement that could be signed between the two countries by December.’

Officials in both countries have been directed to work intensively over the next two months and outline for the work ahead will be laid down during Tehan’s deliberations in India, the sources said.