India and Australia commence talks on FTA

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 14:11:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and Australia have commenced negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) this week, Indian government officials said on Wednesday, September 28.

The start of negotiations on a “full-fledged” trade agreement is significant because a mini-trade agreement signed between India and the previous government in Australia is yet to be ratified by the Australian government, sources said.

However, trade negotiators of the two countries have resumed talks on a new Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and the new government in Australia is pushing for the early conclusion of a trade agreement between the two countries.


