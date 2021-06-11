﻿
English
Ind-Ra revises outlook for Tata Steel to positive from stable

Friday, 11 June 2021 12:16:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India Ratings (Ind-Ra) has revised its outlook for Indian steel producer Tata Steel Limited (TSL) to positive from stable, while affirming the company’s long-term issuer rating at “INDAA”, according to a report by the firm on Friday, June 11.

Ind-Ra continues to take a consolidated view of TSL and its subsidiaries to arrive at the ratings, owing to the strong operational and strategic linkages among them,” the report said.

A sustained increase in the consolidated profitability, leading to an improvement in the credit metrics with the adjusted net leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis, and lower refinancing requirements at overseas group entities could lead to a positive rating action, according to the report.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  Tata Steel  economics  |  similar articles »


