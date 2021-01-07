﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ind-Ra: Indian iron ore prices to remain elevated in near and mid terms

Thursday, 07 January 2021 11:12:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Iron ore prices are expected to remain elevated over the near and medium terms owing to supply-side constraints coupled with a robust revival in demand after the Covid-19 restrictions which led to demand shocks, according to a report by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

The Ind-Ra report said that the domestic supply shortage was largely owing to the delays in ramping up of mines in Odisha after their auction last year and the unviable premiums paid by new investors in bidding for new mining leases.

At the same time, measures taken by central and state governments to address the short supplies of raw materials are unlikely to be sufficient in meeting demand in the near term, the report said.

It predicted that supplies will improve in the mid-term but prices will remain elevated due to structural changes in the cost of mining as the new mining lease holders paid high premiums at the auctions to secure the leases. Furthermore, global supply will remain constrained by supply disruptions in Brazil and South Africa, the Ind-Ra report said.

The report stated that the fundamentals of pellet manufacturers were conducive for growth given high domestic realizations led by strong demand and limited supply and also high demand for ex-India pellets in overseas markets.


Tags: iron ore  India  Indian Subcon  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Jan

Indian coking coal imports down 12.13% in Apr-Dec, decline rate eases
29  Dec

FIMI seeks complete withdrawal of 30% export tax on all iron ore grades in budget
22  Dec

Indian stainless steel producers seek scrapping of import duty on ferronickel and scrap in national budget
10  Dec

Jindal: Indian government creating distortion by limiting iron ore blocks for auction
10  Dec

Iron ore production in Odisha declines 21% in January-November