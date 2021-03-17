﻿
Ind-Ra: Indian auto sector outlook revised to improving from negative

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 12:24:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The outlook for the Indian automobile industry has been revised from ‘negative’ to ‘improving’ and the industry is forecast to record a growth of 16-20 percent in the fiscal year 2021-22, according to a report by India Ratings (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday, March 17.

The industry will record a revenue growth of around 16-22 percent during the fiscal year 2021-22, compared to an aggregate revenue decline of eight percent expected by the end of the current fiscal year 2020-21, Ind-Ra said.

Among the negative factors, Ind-Ra said that rising fuel prices and original equipment manufacturers mulling further price increases due to rising input costs could act as headwinds for the industry.

 


