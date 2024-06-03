﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Imports of steel products from Mexico soar 36 percent in April

Monday, 03 June 2024 09:35:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Imports of finished steel products to Mexico totaled 1.23 million metric tons (mt) in April, up 36.1 percent year over year. It is the largest increase in the last seven months, and it is the fourteenth consecutive annual increase. Also, it is the second consecutive month that exceeds one million tons per month, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The increase in imports was driven by soaring increases in the import of hot rolled sheet (76.8 percent) and cold rolled sheet (72.8 percent) and by increases in steel bars (34.2 percent), galvanized sheet ( 29.5 percent) and in alloy steel flats (20.7 percent).

On the export side, the volume totaled 269,000 mt, 0.4 percent higher. With this increase, 19 consecutive months of annual contraction are broken.

Mexico's steel trade flow with the world totaled 1.5 million mt, 27.9 percent higher than April of last year. It is the highest volume in the last nine months.

In the accumulated four months, imports of steel products totaled 4.30 million mt, 17.9 percent higher compared to the January-April period of last year. Exports decreased 12.7 percent to 1.09 million mt.


Tags: Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Mexico blast furnace at risk due to worker blockade

03 Jun | Steel News

Liquid steel consumption in Mexico up in April

03 Jun | Steel News

US government asks Mexico to review violations against Volkswagen workers

30 May | Steel News

Mexico preliminarily extends CVD on seamless steel pipes from China

28 May | Steel News

Iron ore imports to Mexico decrease by 99 percent in March

28 May | Steel News

Steel employment in Mexico decreased 0.2 percent in April

27 May | Steel News

Canada’s Triple M Metal and Venture Steel expand in Mexico

27 May | Steel News

Metal scrap imported to Mexico falls 30 percent in value in March

24 May | Steel News

Value of production of steel and steel products in Mexico falls 24.0 percent in March

24 May | Steel News

Mexican GASA' news steel mill to begin test production in April

22 May | Steel News