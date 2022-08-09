IDDMIB: War between Russia and Ukraine may create opportunities for Turkey’s exports

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 16:14:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya, Çetin Tecdelioğlu, chairman of the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters’ Association (IDDMIB), has discussed the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the tensions between China and Taiwan on Turkey’s exports.

Stating that there is a serious demand coming from Russia for Turkish products amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, Mr. Tecdelioğlu said that he does not approve the war, but that opportunities emerged in Turkey’s iron and non-ferrous metals exports due to the trade embargoes on Russia. Noting that Russia buys products from Turkey that it cannot buy from Germany, Italy and France due to sanctions, the IDDMIB chairman stated that many European companies are also planning to sell products to Russia through Turkey. Mr. Tecdelioğlu said that the European companies want to use Turkey as a warehouse and supply Russia with products through Turkey, creating an important opportunity for Turkey’s exports. In addition, the IDDMIB official stated that there was a request to establish a secretariat in order to accelerate trade with Russia and that Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce has started to work on this issue.

Meanwhile, commenting on the tensions between China and Taiwan, Mr. Tecdelioğlu stated that they had disturbed major industries such as automotive, white goods and machinery. He said that Europe, which is dependent on China and the Far East, has to find an alternative supplier and important opportunities may occur for Turkey.

According to the IDDMIB data, in the first seven months this year the value of the Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous metals industry’s exports increased by 33 percent year on year to $8.9 billion, while its share in the country’s total exports rose to 6.2 percent.