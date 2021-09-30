﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ICRA upgrades JSPL’s long and short term bank facilities

Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:56:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian rating agency ICRA has upgraded Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s (JSPL) long term bank facilities rating to “ICRA A+” with ‘positive outlook’, from “ICRAA” with a “stable outlook”, a statement from the steel company said on Thursday, September 30.

The rating agency said it has also upgraded its rating on the short-term bank facilities of JSPL to “ICRA A1+” from “ICRA A1”, the statement said.

According to the rating agency report, JSPL’s sustained healthy and better-than-anticipated performance in recent quarters and a significant reduction in its debt levels facilitated a material improvement in its credit metrics and liquidity profile.


Tags: steelmaking  India  Jindal  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30 Sep

ABB to supply technology and equipment to Tata Steel to improve quality, lower production cost
28 Sep

Indian stainless steel producers seek CVD imposition on imports after 177% increase in inward shipments
24 Sep

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant for maintenance
16 Sep

Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook for JSPL to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’
08 Sep

India’s JSPL achieves six percent rise in steel output in August