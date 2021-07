Friday, 09 July 2021 11:35:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel production is likely to touch 150 million mt by the end of the current fiscal year on March 31, 2022, according to a steel sector report from Indian rating agency ICRA.

The forecast by the rating agency factors in JSW Limited’s brownfield expansion of its Dolvi steel mill in Maharashtra.

JSW Limited is in the process of doubling the Dolvi mill capacity to 10 million mt and commenced production of hot rolled plates from a new rolling mill in April this year.