ICRA: Indian pellet prices to fall 30% in reaction to export tax

Tuesday, June 28
       

India’s iron ore pellet prices are likely to undergo a correction by as much as 30 percent in reaction to the government’s recently imposed 45 percent export tax, rating agency ICRA said in a report on Tuesday, June 28.

Consequently, the contribution margins of merchant pellet players are expected to decline roughly by INR 1,000/mt ($13/mt) from pre-duty levels, the report noted.

“India exported more than 11 million mt of pellets in 2021-22, accounting for almost 15 percent of its overall pellet production and, with exports becoming unviable, industry asset utilization will be adversely impacted, and domestic pellet prices will come under pressure going forward,” the report said.


