﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

ICRA: India steel consumption growth likely to be 8% in 2022, may moderate in FY 2023-24

Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:44:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steel consumption in the calendar year 2022 is expected to grow by eight percent compared to the previous year, rating agency ICRA said in a statement on Thursday, December 22.

According to ICRA, the steel consumption growth of eight percent in 2022 was close to the 7-8 percent growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022-23.

However, domestic steel companies “face a bumpier road ahead” as the external environment becomes more challenging due to elevated inflation, energy prices and rising interest rates, ICRA said.

Given the expectations of a slowdown in the pace of economic activities over the next few quarters, domestic steel consumption growth is likely to moderate to 6-7 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24, it said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

Similar articles

Indian BPI suppliers continue to struggle for orders

22 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India HDG prices gain, riding on improved buying interest from Africa, Gulf

22 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian miner Fomento emerges as highest bidder for Goa iron ore block

22 Dec | Steel News

Ex-India billet trade remains inactive on lower-than-expected bids from Asian buyers

21 Dec | Longs and Billet

India imposes definitive AD duty on ex-China stainless seamless pipes for five years

21 Dec | Steel News

India’s import scrap trading falls almost silent despite softening of prices

21 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s steel output from coking coal and iron ore not viable in future amid ESG goals

21 Dec | Steel News

India’s SMEL acquires Mittal Corp, enters stainless steel segment

21 Dec | Steel News

Ex-India sellers achieve higher HRC prices in deals to major outlets, to re-submit new prices above $600/mt FOB

20 Dec | Flats and Slab

Uptrend in local Indian rebar market reversed by probes into mills for alleged price collusion

20 Dec | Longs and Billet