ICRA: India steel consumption growth likely to be 8% in 2022, may moderate in FY 2023-24

Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:44:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel consumption in the calendar year 2022 is expected to grow by eight percent compared to the previous year, rating agency ICRA said in a statement on Thursday, December 22.

According to ICRA, the steel consumption growth of eight percent in 2022 was close to the 7-8 percent growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022-23.

However, domestic steel companies “face a bumpier road ahead” as the external environment becomes more challenging due to elevated inflation, energy prices and rising interest rates, ICRA said.

Given the expectations of a slowdown in the pace of economic activities over the next few quarters, domestic steel consumption growth is likely to moderate to 6-7 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24, it said.