IABr highlights Brazil’s global steel market challenges and advantages at annual congress

The main challenge of the Brazilian steel industry remains the excess steel capacity of 518 million mt per year in world terms, according to the Brazilian steel institute (IABr) at its annual congress this week.

IABr said this view of the institute generates protectionism in different countries, negatively affecting Brazilian exports of steel products, which historically account for 15 to 20 percent of its production.

According to IABr’s executive president Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, this year the problems derived from protectionism were aggravated by the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted commercial routes and affected the price of commodities.

Lopes also mentioned the Covid-19 pandemic, which in early 2020 resulted in a strong demand crisis for steel products, forcing the idling of blast furnaces, electric arc furnaces and rolling mills, lowering to an unprecedent 45.4 percent the utilization rate of the Brazilian steel industry.

He added that, since then, the country’s economy has recovered and in May 2021 the sector operating rate has reached 73.6 percent, while today it is around 66.5 percent.

In the bright side, Lopes mentioned investments of BRL 52.5 billion ($10.3 billion) between 2022 and 2026, destined to improve the product mix of the steel producers and to deal with the achievement of targets related to climate and technological changes.

According to Lopes, Brazil has a significant advantage in relation to other steel producing countries, as in additional to conventional production from iron ore/coal and from mini-mills, Brazil has a third route: the charcoal fueled blast furnaces, obtained from plantation forests, that compensate the CO2 emissions with the capture of the emissions during the photosynthesis process.