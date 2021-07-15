IABr denies Brazilian government claims of a steel price agreement

Thursday, 15 July 2021 20:54:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian steel association, IABr, denied claims by the local minister of economy, Paulo Guedes, that both the Brazilian government and the steel industry had informally “agreed” to not hike steel prices by year-end, according to a media report by Valor.

Marco Polo Lopes, president of IABr, denied Guedes’ comments, which were made this week during a live webinar.

“Minister Guedes, citing (his) fear of an inflation pressure, proposed that we didn’t make any steel price hikes, but we responded that, due to compliance and competitiveness reasons, as well as due to company policies, we couldn’t (agree on) such a commitment,” Lopes said.

A media report by Valor quoted Guedes as saying that he was trying to reduce the imports tariff over certain undisclosed steel products to help several industry segments in Brazil. As reported by SteelOrbis, several of these segments have been complaining that Brazilian domestic steel prices are “unbearable.”