﻿
Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 8.4 percent in Oct from Sept

Friday, 13 November 2020 13:38:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced respective pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs of 1.9 million mt, 2.45 million mt and 2.3 million mt for October of the current year, increasing by 7.34 percent, 8.4 percent and 10.0 percent compared to September. October was another month in the traditional peak season for business, which provided support for high steel prices, which caused Hunan Valin Steel to increase its steel outputs.

The company’s pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 17.55 million mt, 22.2 million mt and 20.76 million mt in the first ten months this year, up 3.72 percent, 7.6 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively, year on year.


