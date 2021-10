Tuesday, 26 October 2021 11:17:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that its net profit for the January-September period of the current year amounted to RMB 7.764 billion ($1.2 billion), up 60.5 percent year on year.

In the third quarter alone, its net profit reached RMB 2.19 billion ($0.34 billion), up 20.68 percent year on year.

The company said that its upgrading of its product structure helped improve its profitability in the given period.