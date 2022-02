Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:07:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that its net profit for 2021 is expected to amount to RMB 9.5-9.9 billion ($1.5-1.6 billion), up by 49-55 percent year on year.

In the fourth quarter alone, the net profit of Hunan Valin Steel indicated a year-on-year rise of more than 20 percent.