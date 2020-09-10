﻿
Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 2.24 percent in August

Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:03:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced respective pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs of 1.76 million mt, 2.28 million mt and 2.21 million mt for August of the current year, decreasing by 0.56 percent, increasing by 2.24 percent and up 5.74 percent compared to July. In August, steel prices were at high levels, which contributed to the increase in Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output.

The pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 13.88 million mt, 17.49 million mt and 16.38 million mt in the first eight months this year, up 20.49 percent, 23.95 percent and 22.15 percent, respectively, year on year.


