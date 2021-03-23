﻿
English
Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 15.8 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 13:47:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced respective pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs of 3.59 million mt, 4.77 million mt and 4.48 million mt for the January-February period of the current year, increasing by 7.8 percent, 15.8 percent and 17.0 percent year on year due to the relatively low base in the same period last year caused by the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.


