HRC drives 8.5 percent rise in manufacturing of finished products in Mexico in December

Friday, 03 February 2023 21:21:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

In Mexico, in the 12 months of 2022, the manufacture of finished steel products increased 8.5 percent or 1.52 million mt, compared to 2021, totaling 19.46 million mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Steel Industry. Iron and Steel (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Of the top 10 products, the steepest percentage increases were registered in three items: sheet steel plate, coil steel plate and hot rolled coil (HRC). In the full year, HRC production increased 36.7 percent or 1.07 million mt to total at 3.98 million mt. All comparisons are with respect to 2021.

Coiled plate production rose 23.8 percent to 1.47 million mt and sheet steel plate increased 18.9 percent to 643,000 mt.

In contrast, the production volume of wire rod, wire, and galvanized sheet decreased 4.9 percent, 4.8 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively.