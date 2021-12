Friday, 24 December 2021 10:48:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Corus will supply two blast furnaces for Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s Dung Quat 2 Steel Complex.

The new blast furnaces will add 5.6 million mt of liquid steel to Hoa Phat’s annual production capacity.

The company currently has an annual five million mt capacity at the Dung Quat 1 Steel Complex with four blast furnaces ordered in 2017.